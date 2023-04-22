‘Abuja-Kano road, 2nd Niger bridge part of Buhari’s legacies’

The Cleen Foundation has said the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kano road and the actualisation of the 2nd Niger bridge are part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s…

The Cleen Foundation has said the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kano road and the actualisation of the 2nd Niger bridge are part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies, which can stand the test of time.

The executive director of the foundation, Gad Peter, said this yesterday in Abuja at the civil society organisations (CSOs) roundtable dialogue on Asset Recovery in Nigeria organised.

He said that in February 2021, the foundation was appointed by the federal government and the United States government as an independent CSO to effectively monitor the implementation of the tripartite agreements.

“We appreciate the federal government, the United Kingdom, the US governments and the Ministry of Justice for the partnership and opportunity that enables us to keep a close eye on the full utilisation of the Abacha loot.

“The initial results of this monitoring exercise are promising and there is certainly room for improvements in the project implementation and the monitoring and these legacy projects would successfully reach their completion stages,” Peter said.

On her part, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on International Assets Recovery, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, said the international assets recovered were highly beneficial to Nigeria and its people.

She said the assets recovered since 2017 from the US, Switzerland, Balbwick of Jersey, Northern Ireland, had aided significant infrastructural development which, when translated, would boost the country’s productivity and citizen’s well-being.