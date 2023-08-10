Guard remanded for slapping pregnant woman

A Dei-Dei Grade area court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the remand of a security guard, Ibrahim Koroka, in a correctional centre for allegedly slapping…

A Dei-Dei Grade area court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the remand of a security guard, Ibrahim Koroka, in a correctional centre for allegedly slapping a pregnant woman.

The police charged the defendant with criminal force, assault and causing grievous hurt, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, SP Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, Mrs Joy Chidi, reported at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station on July 27, that she went into a hotel premises under renovation to sell bread and soft drinks and that the defendant, a security guard on the premises, slapped her and kicked her in the stomach.

He further said, “The complainant was in severe pain as a result of the kick by the defendant and she was rushed to the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), Kubwa, where she has so far spent N7,900 on hospital bills.”

The Judge, Mr Saminu Suleiman, adjourned the case to August 29. (NAN)

