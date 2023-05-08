Group threatens to sue FCT minister for appointing junior staff as director

A Civil Society Group (CSG), Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACSVI), has threatened to sue the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, for allegedly appointing a junior staff as Director of Treasury of the FCT Administration (FCTA).

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, the Group Executive Director of CAACSVI, Comrade Olamuyiwa Olende, also threatened to mobilise a mass protest if the minister failed to reverse the appointment and allow the most senior staff to take the position.

He said the minister had no justification for appointing a junior staff as director of treasury ahead of the most senior director in the accounting department, noting that it was against public service policy.

He said the rigorous exercise that led to the birth of an act to establish the Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission, which he noted, was duly assented to by the president in 2018, had been defeated because five years after, the law was yet to be implemented.

Comrade Olande, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct relevant government authorities to investigate the appointment and take action against the two FCT Ministers, Muhammad Musa Bello and Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, as well as the Permanent Secretary, Mr Adesola Olusade.

When contacted, the Director of Press to the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunlewe, said he was in church and asked our reporter to call back, but several calls put across to him thereafter were not answered.