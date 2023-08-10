Govts urged to support young inventors

The cofounder of Afrelib Academy, Abuja, Joseph Kolawole Ajuwon, yesterday urged governments at all levels to fund and support younger inventors and innovators for…

Ajuwon made the call in Abuja on the sidelines of the academy’s 2023 career expo conference.

According to him, many youths are inventors, but lack the funds required to get noticed.

He asked governments, organisations and well-meaning individuals to collaborate to fund and support these creative minds to make their future bright.

“The governments always have a role to play because they’re the guidance for the whole nation, they need to put the infrastructure and support mechanism needed in place. They can achieve a lot if supported,” he said.

The academy’s head of operations/program, Joyce Gomina, said the conference was organized for young inventors selected from 12 primary and secondary schools across the FCT to showcase their works.

