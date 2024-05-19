Gov’t warns companies against illegal sand mining

The Kano State Government has warned some companies recently banned from dealing in the mining of sand and minerals to desist from their actions. The…

The Kano State Government has warned some companies recently banned from dealing in the mining of sand and minerals to desist from their actions.

The Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Abduljabbar Mohammed Umar, made the call while briefing newsmen on Saturday.

He said companies involved in the mining of sand and minerals in Chediyar Ingawa and Mogarawa town in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area have disobeyed the government’s directive and continued the illegal activity due to the perceived backing of some powerful persons.

He pointed out that there are provisions under the law that must be met to ensure the safety of all by ensuring that the mining activities will not cause soil erosion and environmental pollution.

He warned that the Kano State government will not fold its hand and allow harm to befall the citizens through illegal mining activities.