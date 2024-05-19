✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

NTIC honours Buhari, Jonathan, others at 25th anniversary

    By Seun Adeuyi

The Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) has honoured ex-presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan.

The former presidents each got the award of ‘Most supporting individual’, alongside others, yesterday in Abuja, during NTIC’s 25th anniversary ceremony.

Speaking, Managing Director of the school, Feyzullah Bilgin, while reflecting on the institution’s journey, recounted NTIC’s beginnings in Abuja with a modest enrolment of eight students and 12 staff members.

Highlighting the pivotal role of education in societal progress, Bilgin noted NTIC’s firm commitment to providing inclusive educational opportunities to young Nigerians.

He further underscored the institution’s commitment to offering a comprehensive education by implementing both the Nigerian and Cambridge Curricula.

This approach, he said “has enabled students to excel not only in academic disciplines such as Sciences, Mathematics, and Arts on the global stage but also to achieve notable feats in sports, thus exemplifying NTIC’s holistic educational philosophy.”

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said: “With the gift of quality education and personal/character development NTIC has provided in the past 25 years, its services in the Nigerian education system no doubt represent a significant part of our history as a nation.”

 

