Govt sacks 6 traditional rulers over partisanship, misconduct

The Bauchi State Government has approved the dismissal of six traditional rulers for alleged involvement in partisan politics and other misconducts. The dismissal was made…

The Bauchi State Government has approved the dismissal of six traditional rulers for alleged involvement in partisan politics and other misconducts.

The dismissal was made through the Local Government Service Commission in Bauchi and Katagum Emirate Councils.

A statement by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Local Government Service Commission, Nasiru Ibrahim, on behalf of the chairman of the commission, made available to newsmen in Bauchi, stated that their involvement in partisan politics, misconduct, illegal forest reserve encroachment and felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds and insubordination are contrary to the public service rules.

Those listed in the statement include Alhaji Aminu Muhammad Malami (District Head of Udubo); Alhaji Bashir Kabir Umar (District Head of Azare); Umar Omar (Village Head of Gadiya); and Umar Bani Village Head of Tarmasawa all in Katagum Emirate Council.

Those dismissed from Bauchi emirate council are Bello Suleman (Village Head of Beni) and Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Badara (Village Head of Badara).

The statement directed the affected traditional rulers to hand over to their secretaries and the emirate councils to appoint overseeing officers pending the appointment of substantive officers by the commission.

