Govt inaugurates 9 new judges, 4 khadis

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has asked the nine newly appointed high court judges and four khadis of the Shari’a Court of Appeal to preserve the fundamental principles of the legal system.

Governor Yusuf made the call while inaugurating judges following recommendations from the National Judicial Council (NJC) and ratification by the Kano State House of Assembly.

A statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said those appointed as high court judges are Fatima Adamu, Musa Ahmad, Hauwa Lawan, Farida Rabi’u Dan Baffa and Musa Dahuru Muhammad.

Others are Halima Aliyu Nasir, Aisha Mahmud, Adam Abdullah, and Hanif Sunusi Yusuf.

The statement said those appointed as Khadis of the Shari’a Court of Appeal are Muhammad Adam Kademi, Salisu Muhammad Isah, Isah Idris Said and Aliyu Muhammad Kani.

Delivering an address after the oath-taking ritual, Governor Yusuf said the appointments were done with utmost conviction that they are qualified in all respects to occupy such exalted positions.

Yusuf maintained that his administration has acceded to most requests from the judiciary in line with his administration’s commitment to the separation of powers and independence of the judiciary.