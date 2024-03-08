Despite court order, Kano gov swears in LGs caretaker committees

Despite a Federal High Court order asking parties to maintain the status quo in a suit to stop the appointment of interim management committees (IMCs)…

Daily Trust reported that on Thursday, a suit named the Kano State Governor, the State Attorney General, the Kano State House of Assembly, the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), as well as the Attorney General of the Federation and the Accountant General of the Federation as parties.

Ruling on an ex-parte motion brought together with the suit, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman ordered that all parties in the suit should maintain status quo pending the hearing and final determination of a substantive suit.

The judge thereafter adjourned the matter to March 14 for the hearing of the interlocutory injunctions.

Meanwhile, the ad hoc committee of the Kano State House of Assembly tasked with screening nominees for appointment as IMCs for the 44 local government councils in the state has cleared all the nominees.

The committee submitted its report to the House of Assembly, stating that all the nominees were successfully cleared after a thorough screening exercise.

On Friday, the governor in company with the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of the state, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, and other members of the State Executive Council and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) leadership in the state sworn in the officials.

The swearing-in, which began at exactly 5:20pm, took four batches of 11 committees and ended by 6:00pm at the Coronation Hall of the State Government House amidst a massive crowd of supporters who kept cheering the activity.

Governor Yusuf said the committee members were carefully selected based on their competence and trust and charged them to deliver accordingly.

He said, “You must all embrace all and work hard in support and fulfill our campaign progress. Local government councils have important role to play and everyone of you we are confident that you will deliver. Show empathy in your dealings and interactions with your people and exhibit exemplary leadership; not to be bossy.

“We have zero tolerance towards unbecoming behaviour and we will maintain close vigilance and will not hesitate to invoke sanctions.

“In line with the constitution, your tenure is three months. And at the end of the three months and in conformity with your performance, will determine what to do.”