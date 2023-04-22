Gov’t demolishes structures on waterways in Anambra

The Anambra State Government has embarked on the demolition of illegal structures and buildings on drainage channels and waterways in Onitsha South. The state government…

The Anambra State Government has embarked on the demolition of illegal structures and buildings on drainage channels and waterways in Onitsha South.

The state government embarked on the demolition the exercise, following the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)’s warning of imminent flooding and the recent flooding in the town.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Special Assistant on Special Duties to Onitsha South Transition chairman, Mazi Paul Onuachara, said the chairman, Hon Emeka Orji, acting on the orders of Governor Charles Soludo demolished illegal structures erected on Port Harcourt road, Fegge Onitsha.

He said the exercise was embarked upon to open up all the blocked waterways in the town for easy flow of water whenever there is rainfall.

Many estates in Abuja are proceeds of money laundering – EFCC lawyer

Evacuating Nigerian students from Sudan impossible at this time – FG

He said the topography of Onitsha South is peculiar because it is the only gateway to River Niger as it collects water from Onitsha North and Idemili North.

He said, “We are facing flood from Onitsha North and Idemili North, that is the unique topography of the Onitsha South. Over times, there have been flood situation in Onitsha South and the residents are facing serious flooding; flood water overflows its normal channel into people’s apartments, thereby sacking them.

“As a matter of fact, immediately Emeka Orji assumed office as TC chairman, he toured all the areas and interacted with stakeholders. We identified the problems and articulated action plans and sent to governor Charles Soludo who graciously approved it.

“Before the approval by the governor, flood had sacked the people of Ochanja from their homes.”

According to him, the incident made the governor to quickly approve the action plans.

He said that in order to speed up the exercise, the governor set up a committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachi ibezim, alongside with the TC chairman to clear all the drainage channels and remove all the structures on the waterways.

“We pull down all the structures blocking free flow of water and we don’t pay compensation; rather we charge the owners for the cost of clearing those structure illegally erected,” he stated.