Gov’ship poll: APC loses to Wike’s PDP in Amaechi LGA

Rotimi Ameachi, former Minister of Transportation, has lost his local government area in Ikwerre to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP polled 13,716 votes to defeat the All Progressive Congress (APC) which polled 7,503 votes in the governorship election in the state.

According to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Accord Party polled 138 votes, Labour Party (LP) polled 895 votes and Social Democratic Party (SDP) 1,447 votes.