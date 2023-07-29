Governor to TETFund: Zamfara not doing too well in education, we need support

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has said the state is not doing too well in education, hence, it needs the support of Tertiary Education Trust…

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has said the state is not doing too well in education, hence, it needs the support of Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) to help transform the education sector.

The governor stated this during a visit to TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Arc Sonny Echono, in Abuja at the weekend.

“As you are all aware, Zamfara is a small state facing the challenge of insecurity, most importantly in the area of education. If you check all the statistics, you will agree with me that Zamfara is not doing too well and therefore we need to be encouraged,’ he said.

Governor Lawal, who assumed office exactly two months ago, said he had anchored his campaign on security and education during the 2023 general elections, saying he is, however, challenged with the little available financial resources to address the problems.

“Bearing in mind the financial resources of the state, I have a limitation, and this is the place the help will come from, ES (Executive Secretary) I am here, Zamfara needs help. I know you are doing very well but you can do better,” the governor said.

Responding, Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arch Sonny Echono, said he was delighted with the governor’s passion for human capital development.

He added that Zamfara is rich in resources, expressing the need to harness the potentials of the state for its educational development.

On the request by the governor, the Executive Secretary said TETFund had already made provision on the issue of security as it affects public tertiary educational institutions.

He stressed that with the number of institutions in Zamfara, the number one challenge they face over the years, especially in the last few years, is the issue of insecurity.

“We made some plans for most of the institutions because this year under our intervention we made provision for security infrastructure. We have harnessed the requests from the institution’s, in fact, we started with one of them but we have about three that we believe we will be able to do something about in the next couple of weeks and we will be able to make allocations in that regard,” he said.

Echono noted that they will also make other interventions based on the approved guidelines.

