Bandits gun down 7 soldiers, 22 farmers in Zamfara

Seven soldiers and 22 farmers were killed in a gunfight between troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and bandits near Kangon Garucci in Dangulbi district in Maru local government area of Zamfara state.

“While some of the residents were killed after they were trapped while working on their farmlands, some of them were caught in a crossfire between soldiers and the armed criminals.

“The attack was led by one Ali Kawajo, Damina and another bandits leader called ‘Black.’ Black has enslaved majority of the farmers in the area as he frequently asks them to work on his farmlands,” Sani Baba said.

Spokesman of operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Ibrahim Yahaya, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wanke in Gusau local government neutralized at least 7 bandits.

The troops carried out the ambush operation along the route suspected to be used by bandits.

Shortly after the encounter, troops proceeded in pursuit of other fleeing bandits, recovered one machine gun, ammunition and six motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Joint Task Force, North-West, Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Godwin Mutkut commended the troops for their bravery and resilience in dealing with the bandits.

