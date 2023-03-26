Governor Bala, please pick up my congratulatory call

I would like to, first of all, congratulate you on your re-election as the Governor of Bauchi State in the just-concluded 2023 governorship election, where you defeated your counterparts with the unimaginable votes received from the Bauchi electorate.

Sir, I wish to remind you of the neglected, jobless youths in Bauchi State, who trusted that you will reduce if not diminish, the level of unemployment in the state by providing them with various job opportunities, not necessarily white-collar ones.

Your Excellency, Sir, you have made efforts in infrastructural developments across the state, and similarly in the education and health sectors as well. But there has been one of the most important aspects of any successful administration: recruiting jobless youth to the government payroll, which could simultaneously curtail thuggery in the state.

Sir, notwithstanding, the common men, before your first election into office, had the assumed hope that you would look into the possible payment of the retired staff gratuities and other pending entitlements. Though this was not supposedly treated in your previous administration on the excusable ground, you at this time should make a strong and selfless move in paying such legal entitlements.

Not only this, but the current national cashless policy that severed the business channels of many small-scale businessmen, forcibly leading to their complete closure, is of course too worrisome. Hence, I am calling for your intervention through state grants and aid to these local business runners before massive public starvation takes hold in your state, with all due respect.

I wish you all the very best in your second term in office, sir.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki wrote from Sabon Fegi, Azare, Bauchi State