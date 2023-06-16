Gov Yusuf resumes Kwankwaso’s scholarship policy

Kano state government has announced the resumption of the scholarship scheme for first class graduates to seek postgraduate...

The Kano state government has announced the resumption of the scholarship scheme for first class graduates to seek postgraduate degrees in domestic and foreign universities.

The state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf said this was in line with his commitment to implement his campaign promises and actualize the educational component of his blueprint.

In a statement by Sanusi Bature, his Chief Press Secretary, the governor granted an approval to the Secretary to the State Government to start processing the award of foreign Scholarship to Kano state indigenes who graduated with first class honours.

“Recall that the last scholarship was offered in 2015 by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration which sponsored the third batch of 503 first class graduates to different 14 countries round the globe,” he said.

The statement, therefore said application are invited from suitably qualified graduates for Kano state postgraduate foreign and local scholarship for the year 2023/2024 academic session.

“Any eligible candidate to enjoy the scholarship must be an indigene of Kano state with first class degree honours or its equivalent from a reputable university/institution, be medically fit to travel and study.

“Candidates who fulfil the conditions stated above can log into a website, www.kanostategov.ng./scholarship application and are to be invited for a screening interview at the office of the secretary to the state government and are to come with the copies of credentials comprising indigene certificate, medical certificate, birth certificate, primary school certificate, WASC/GCE/SSCE certificate, degree certificate and the exercise will last for fourteen (14) days from today (Friday),” the statement read in part.

