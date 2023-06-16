Edo Assembly Gets New Speaker

The Edo State House of Assembly has elected a new speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, to oversee the 8th Assembly in the state....

The Edo State House of Assembly has elected a new Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, to oversee the 8th Assembly in the state.

Blessing Agbebaku, representing Owan West State constituency at the House of Assembly emerged after the inauguration of the House. Hon. Mariam Edeko representing Esan North-East constituency emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly.

Earlier, Governor Godwin Obaseki had issued a proclamation letter to inaugurate the 8th Assembly.

Agbebaku was a lawmaker in the Assembly between 2007 and 2011. He holds a Bsc. in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin.

