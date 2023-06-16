Gov Yusuf reinstates revenue boss sacked by Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reinstated the former Executive Chairman of the Kano Internal Revenue Service, Alhaji S...

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reinstated the former Executive Chairman of the Kano Internal Revenue Service, Alhaji Sani Abdulkadir Dambo, who was sacked by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

This is contained in a statement on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Dawakin Tofa.

Following what it tagged ‘corruption allegations’, the Ganduje-led administration suspended Dambo and directed the Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited (KASCO) to take over the agency in acting capacity pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Dambo is currently a senior manager, Tax Audit at the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) Abuja.

He is a graduate of Accounting from Bayero University, Kano with two master’s degrees in Accounting and Financial Management and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

The reinstated revenue boss is a fellow, Nigeria Institute of Taxation and has 20 years experience in tax administration.

“Subsequently, the Executive Governor has also approved the appointment of Alhaji Isyaku Abdullahi Kubarachi as Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Kano (SEMA).

“The two appointments take effect immediately and the appointees are expected to takeover their new roles today Friday 16th June 2023,” the statement added.

