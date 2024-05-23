✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Gov Yusuf fulfilled campaign promise by reinstating Sanusi – Aide

Mohammed Jamo, an aide to Govenror Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that reinstating Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano is one of the…

gov yusuf
gov yusuf
    By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

Mohammed Jamo, an aide to Govenror Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that reinstating Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano is one of the campaign promises of the governor. 

Governor Yusuf on Thursday appointed Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano.

During an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Jamo accused former Govenror Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of desecrating the traditional institution.

He said, “Kano people agree that there is no reason for the balkanization of Kano Emirate. We can’t have a revered institution that is being respected all over the country and beyond and for just political reasons, you divided it into five places.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf during the campaigns when he was asking for Kano people’s votes, had been saying that he would restore all the integrity of the institution. And to the glory of God, today Abba Kabir Yusuf has fulfilled the promise and restored the integrity of the institution of the Emirate of Kano State by merging them into one Emirate that it was.”

Jamo added that the reinstatement of Sanusi and sacking of the five emirs had nothing to do with the disagreement between Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his successor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Kwankwaso behind Sanusi’s reinstatement

However, a social commentator, Atiku Abubakar, said that that former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwado was behind the reinstatement of Sanusi.

He said Ganduje removed Sanusi because he was becoming a stumbling block to the development of Kano State.

Abubakar said, “Today is a sad day for the people of Kano State because I know the politics being played all along.

“It’s not new or surprising to us. The aide to the governor has mentioned Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso which is an indictment. He has been behind all this.

“The creation of additional emirates by former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was the best thing that happened to Kano State when you talked about achievement.

“Can you talk about Muhammadu Sanusi’s achievements in a state that has thousands of out-of-school children. What were his contributions? What did he do when he was the emir?

“It’s enough for you to come on air and speak English while your children don’t go to school. Is it enough to produce the highest number of beggars on the street? It is not by you speaking English and living a flamboyant life while Kano children don’t have decent meals.”

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories