Gov Yusuf fulfilled campaign promise by reinstating Sanusi – Aide

Mohammed Jamo, an aide to Govenror Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that reinstating Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano is one of the campaign promises of the governor.

Governor Yusuf on Thursday appointed Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano.

During an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Jamo accused former Govenror Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of desecrating the traditional institution.

He said, “Kano people agree that there is no reason for the balkanization of Kano Emirate. We can’t have a revered institution that is being respected all over the country and beyond and for just political reasons, you divided it into five places.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf during the campaigns when he was asking for Kano people’s votes, had been saying that he would restore all the integrity of the institution. And to the glory of God, today Abba Kabir Yusuf has fulfilled the promise and restored the integrity of the institution of the Emirate of Kano State by merging them into one Emirate that it was.”

Jamo added that the reinstatement of Sanusi and sacking of the five emirs had nothing to do with the disagreement between Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his successor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Kwankwaso behind Sanusi’s reinstatement

However, a social commentator, Atiku Abubakar, said that that former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwado was behind the reinstatement of Sanusi.

He said Ganduje removed Sanusi because he was becoming a stumbling block to the development of Kano State.

Abubakar said, “Today is a sad day for the people of Kano State because I know the politics being played all along.

“It’s not new or surprising to us. The aide to the governor has mentioned Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso which is an indictment. He has been behind all this.

“The creation of additional emirates by former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was the best thing that happened to Kano State when you talked about achievement.

“Can you talk about Muhammadu Sanusi’s achievements in a state that has thousands of out-of-school children. What were his contributions? What did he do when he was the emir?

“It’s enough for you to come on air and speak English while your children don’t go to school. Is it enough to produce the highest number of beggars on the street? It is not by you speaking English and living a flamboyant life while Kano children don’t have decent meals.”