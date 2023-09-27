Gov Yusuf appoints 94 new aides, moves tally close to 300

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has appointed 94 new aides to serve as Senior Special Reporters (SSRs) and Special Reporters (SRs) in various…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has appointed 94 new aides to serve as Senior Special Reporters (SSRs) and Special Reporters (SRs) in various MDAs across the state.

With this, the governor now has 290 aides, including Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants.

Daily Trust reports that the latest appointment was announced on Tuesday evening by Sanusi Bature, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

He said, “In tandem with the commitment of his administration to promote accessibility to information as a prelude to improving good governance in the state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the appointment of additional Senior Special Reporters (SSRs) and Special Reporters (SRs).

Young in Tech: Kano twins design cooking stove that uses water, petrol

Kano govt threatens tribunal judge with petition over ‘insulting’ comments

“The SSRs and SRs are posted to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to complement the drive for transparency and accountability through information destinations on government policies and programmes,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that with this appointment, almost all the MDAs in the state have two reporters covering the activities of the agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...