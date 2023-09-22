Young in Tech: Kano twins design cooking stove that uses water, petrol

Create electric sprayer

Hassan Muhammad Nawad and Hussaini Muhammad Nawad are Kano-born twins currently tapping into the limitless opportunities of global technological innovations. The 14-year-olds have designed a cooking stove that uses petrol and water to provide fire that cooks for over five hours.

The battery powered stove has an engine which the battery energizes to propel the water and petrol to produce fire.

In an interview with Daily Trust Saturday, the twin brothers said they have been planning to use their brains to design something that will be useful to people. According to them, they usually share ideas while they are about to sleep or when they are playing, and their parents have been very supportive with advice and counselling, which has shaped their imaginations and ideas, and translating them to realities.

Hassan said the idea of designing the cooking stove started about five years ago (while they were still in primary school). “I been thinking of how gas is used to produce fire for cooking, and the possibility of doing something that will even ease the process by using an electronic method to provide the fire through the use of water and petrol. We started from there and here we are today.

“However, in this case, the petrol and water will not reduce. A litre will take months without even reducing. You can only change it if you notice that it has turned black which can take almost a year. The battery and small engine attached will just propel the water and petrol to give a flammable air which will give the fire,” he explained.

The other twin Hussaini also explained that “The water is not normal water, it is mixed with alum and salt. Inside the box, you will see a small engine that provides the wind that passes through the water and petrol.”

He said with the present economic situation of the country, their initiative can reduce the people’s burdens and contribute to economic growth if utilized properly.

“We want to initiate a transformation among the youth circle in northern Nigeria. We noticed that we are being left behind, but we have the talent. All we need is to be productive enough so that we can create employment opportunities and provide sustainable and easier means of living for people.”

Although still studying in secondary school, SS2 precisely, Hassan and his twin brother Hussaini also created an electric sprayer that can be used to spray pesticides or insecticides and even water flowers.

The sprayer uses a rechargeable battery. They said it is capable of working for 10 days if fully charged.

“If you have a garden and you want to spray, all you need is just to charge it and continue using. This too will be very useful. It is the simplest of all the things we’ve designed.”

Our next project

According to the twins, having successfully designed the cooking stove and sprayer, they will now venture into their next project, which is to design a battery that is capable of providing AC current that will replace electricity in households.

“Our next project is a battery, which we have started already. It is a 12-voltage battery that will give a.c current, enough to operate fans, fridge, TV and more in households. It is a big project but we will surely do it. Presently, we have some challenges. Some of the materials are not available and we have to wait until we get them,” they said.

They said apart from that, they are also planning to create more gadgets that will be useful to the society, adding that they are more concerned about easing the pains and difficulties people go through every day, especially the masses.

Our future ambitions

Speaking on their future ambitions, the twins said they want to study technology related courses in the university after graduating from secondary schools and hope to go to Europe or any other developed countries to gain more experience and training.

“We have big plans and in the near future, we will create more things. For the stove, we want to modernize it and add more burners. We want to produce one with up to five or six burners for large household use and other functions.

“All we need now is support and mentoring to widen our horizon. We have interest in many things that are relevant to technology. We always watch young boys like us or even below our ages who are doing excellently technology wise, in developed countries. We want to go to such places and get trained to do more,” Hussaini said.

Why youth should join creative industry

The twins enjoined youths and teenagers to join the creative industry, using the technology. They said their mates are inventing useful items in their countries, so it is time for those of them in Nigeria to start competing with their contemporaries all over the world.

“We are always encouraged whenever we see young boys making it in the field of technology in other countries. We want to see that transformation here in Africa. But the challenges we are facing are enormous.

“Sometimes, we don’t have the equipment and materials needed. We have to wait or even abandon the project because of that. But I believe our government can key into this kind of initiative to support the youths. Through that, we can fight unemployment which is bedevilling the nation.”

The twins further urged the youths to emulate what they are doing to support the general public. They also appreciated the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) for supporting them with materials and also giving them access to their technological lab to work on their projects.

“CITAD supported us with some of the materials and equipment. They also gave us access to their workshop, where go every day to do our work. This is really encouraging and supportive.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...