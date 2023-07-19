Reps to investigate concession of Nigerian Airports

The House of Representatives has resolved to mandate its committee on aviation (when constituted) to investigate the concession of some Nigerian airports by the Ministry…

The House of Representatives has resolved to mandate its committee on aviation (when constituted) to investigate the concession of some Nigerian airports by the Ministry of Aviation in the immediate past administration.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Kama Nkemkanma at the plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said, the nation’s most viable airports have been commissioned to foreign firms through Federal Executive Council resolutions which he said deviated from due process, public accountability, and established laws.

According to him, the eventual outcome of the opaque concession exercise is the enrichment of a few unpatriotic Nigerians and their foreign cohorts at the detriment of Nigerians and the eventual enslavement of these public infrastructures to foreigners for many decades.

He said, “Our major airports in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano have remained consistently subjects of controversies due to entrenched personal interests that have undermined the laws of the land, irrespective of the occasional efforts of our anti-corruption agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission.

“The myopic personal interests of these economic vampires have relegated our so-called international airports to mere airstrip status after almost seven decades in the industry, and can never be compared with globally renowned airports such as Heathrow, Dubai, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Qatar, Vancouver, and others”.

Nkemkanma said that Nigerians are currently facing job loss and future generations’ economic hardship due to the airport concession policy.

The House, therefore, resolved that the Ad-hoc Committee (when constituted) investigate the Nigerian Airports concessions and report back within three (3) weeks for further legislative action.

