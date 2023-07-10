Edo IDP camp seeks more support to sponsor inmates’ education

The Coordinator, Edo Internally Displaced Persons Camp also known as the Home For The Needy, in Edo State, Pastor Folorusho Solomon...

The Coordinator, Edo Internally Displaced Persons Camp also known as the Home For The Needy, in Edo State, Pastor Folorusho Solomon, has said about 200 inmates of the home are studying in various universities across the country.

Pastor Solomon disclosed to Daily Trust at the weekend while appealing to governments, organisations, multinational companies among others to support the inmates in their education pursuit.

Daily Trust reports that over 3000 IDPs, mostly from the North East as well as orphans among others, are taking shelter in the home.

