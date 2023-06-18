Hajj 2023: Nigerian pilgrims urged to be good ambassadors

The managing director of Comerel Travels and Tours Limited, Ustaz Abubakr Siddeeq Muhammad, has urged Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s hajj pilgrimage to be good…

The managing director of Comerel Travels and Tours Limited, Ustaz Abubakr Siddeeq Muhammad, has urged Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s hajj pilgrimage to be good ambassadors of the country.

He gave the advice Saturday in Abuja during the 2023 Hajj induction course for intending pilgrims of the organisation.

“There are not many changes in rules for this year’s hajj, especially post-COVID-19. There would be more pilgrims as the number of pilgrims has been restored after the restrictions were lifted by the Saudi Arabia authority,” Mohammad said.

He also urged pilgrims to adhere to the rules of the hajj and that of the Saudi Arabia Government to earn the desired rewards.

Also, the Ameerul (leader) Hajj of the organisation, Ustadh Saidu Is’haq, who tutored the intending pilgrims on theoretical and practical parts of the pilgrimage, urged them to take the rites of hajj seriously and avoid distractions that can hinder their getting the maximum rewards.

He urged the pilgrims to learn the various hajj rites before their journey so they would be able to perform the act meritoriously.

He also said the farewell tawaf was seen as sunnah or compulsory by scholars but that it is exempted for menstruating women.

“Pilgrims can use face/nose masks; however, the females should be wary that such masks should not cover the face whatsoever. Also, the usage of hand sanitiser though is permitted, the sanitisers should be odourless as the general rule prohibiting perfumes still applies,” he said.

On his part, the general manager, finance and strategy, Comerel Travel and Tours, Mallam Yusuf Shehu Usman, urged pilgrims to take care of their properties and be law abiding.

On health tip, an ears, nose and throat (ENT) specialist, Dr Raheem Qadri, urged intending pilgrims to take clean water to prevent dehydration and to avoid brackish (or salty) water to prevent itchy throat due to the water having heavy metal but to be hydrated by taking lots of ‘zamzam’ water.

