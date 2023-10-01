✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Google celebrates Nigeria at 63 with doodle

Google is celebrating Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day with a special doodle on its homepage. The doodle commemorates Nigeria’s Independence Day, marking the country’s official emergence…

Google is celebrating Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day with a special doodle on its homepage.

The doodle commemorates Nigeria’s Independence Day, marking the country’s official emergence as a sovereign nation on this day in 1960.

The doodle features Nigeria’s national flag waving against a bright blue sky to highlight the significance of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

According to Google “ Independence Day celebrations, including the nationally televised broadcast by the President, military manoeuvres by the Nigerian Armed Forces, the raising of the Nigerian flag, and the cutting of an Independence Day cake.”

Google also emphasized the cultural aspect of the celebrations, mentioning the popular Nigerian meal of plantains and chicken served with jollof rice, and enjoying the day with family and friends. (NAN)

