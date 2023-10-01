Google celebrates Nigeria at 63 with doodle

Google is celebrating Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day with a special doodle on its homepage. The doodle commemorates Nigeria’s Independence Day, marking the country’s official emergence…

Google is celebrating Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day with a special doodle on its homepage.

The doodle commemorates Nigeria’s Independence Day, marking the country’s official emergence as a sovereign nation on this day in 1960.

The doodle features Nigeria’s national flag waving against a bright blue sky to highlight the significance of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

VAR officials suspended after Liverpool goal error

Akwa Ibom Governor appoints 372 aides

According to Google “ Independence Day celebrations, including the nationally televised broadcast by the President, military manoeuvres by the Nigerian Armed Forces, the raising of the Nigerian flag, and the cutting of an Independence Day cake.”

Google also emphasized the cultural aspect of the celebrations, mentioning the popular Nigerian meal of plantains and chicken served with jollof rice, and enjoying the day with family and friends. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...