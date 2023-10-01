✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Akwa Ibom Governor appoints 372 aides 

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has appointed 372 personal assistants.

The aides, who were picked from each ward across the 31 local government areas of the state, are in addition to about 30 already existing aides.

According to Prince Enobong Uwah, Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, the appointment takes immediate effect from October 1, 2023, adding that the appointees would be sworn in on Monday, October 2nd.

In a press release signed by Uwah during the weekend in Uyo, he stated that the appointment was in fulfilment of Governor Eno’s promise of ensuring grassroots involvement in governance.

“In fulfilment of his promise of ensuring grassroots involvement in governance, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Pastor Umo Eno has appointed 372 personal aides to serve in his administration, one from each ward in the state,” he said.

At the inception of his administration, Governor Umo Eno had said he would take governance to the grassroot and urged his Commissioners to always visit and liaise closely with people in their local government areas.

