Gombe gov swears in SSG, inaugurates 10-member advisory council

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday swore-in Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Daily Trust reports that the governor had recently re-appointed Njodi as SSG having served in the same capacity during his first tenure between 2019 and 2023.

He described Prof. Njodi as a seasoned administrator who contributed immensely to the achievements recorded in the first spell of his administration.

While congratulating the newly sworn-in SSG, the governor tasked him to redouble his efforts towards consolidating and projecting his administration’s insatiable quest to deliver effective service to the people of the state.

In his response after taking the oath of office and that of allegiance, Prof. Njodi stated that he has gained so much experience working with Governor Yahaya in the last four years.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya has inaugurated a 10-member ‘Special Honorary Advisory Council’ to guide the implementation of his government’s good policies and programmes.

Members of the council include; Prof. Idris Mohammed who will serve as Chairman; Dr Ibrahim Jalo Daudu; Malam Muhammad-Kabir Ahmad; Prof. Baba Yusuf Abubakar; Dr Mika Ismaila Jimeta; Prof. Fatima B.J. Sawa; Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed; Arc. Suleiman Mohammed Kumo; Engr. Abubakar Bappah and Dr Mu’azu Shehu, Director-General, Research and Documentation Unit who will serve as Secretary.

Responding, Prof Mohammed thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them, assuring them to do their best in meeting the advisory council’s mandates.

