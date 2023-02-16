Gombe enrolls 40,000 vulnerable persons in health scheme

The Gombe State Government said it has enrolled 40,000 vulnerable persons in its healthcare scheme to enhance quality healthcare service delivery at the grassroots. The…

The Gombe State Government said it has enrolled 40,000 vulnerable persons in its healthcare scheme to enhance quality healthcare service delivery at the grassroots.

The Team Lead of the Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth), Dr Abubakar Musa, said the healthcare programme was being implemented in a collaboration between the state and the federal government.

He explained that the enrollees comprised people above 65 years, children under the age of five, pregnant women, People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). (NAN)