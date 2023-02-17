Gombe fail to recover from Akwa United’s early goal

Akwa United yesterday defeated visiting Gombe United 1-0 in the Week 8 match of the ongoing 2023 abridged Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) at the…

Akwa United yesterday defeated visiting Gombe United 1-0 in the Week 8 match of the ongoing 2023 abridged Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) at the Nest of Champions, Uyo.

The hosts got off to a flying start in the 8th minute when Uche Collins headed them in front from James Ajako’s pinpoint cross.

Brimming with confidence, Collins attempted to make it 2-0 in the 11th minute but his back-heel pass intended for Moses Effiong was cleared out by a Gombe United defender.

The ‘Promise Keepers’ as the hosts are also known thwarted all efforts by the visitors who were desperate to earn a second league win.

All attempts by Gombe United failed as they fell to a third league loss and are placed 7th on the table with seven points while Akwa United are now 4th on Group A table with 14 points after the 1-0 win.

Meanwhile, Kwara United new coach, Kabiru Dogo, has berated his team after they were forced to a goalless draw by Remo Stars on Wednesday.

It was his first game in charge of the team after he was appointed a few days ago.

Kwara United have won only one of their eight matches in the current season.

They have lost three in the process and drawn four with only two goals scored.