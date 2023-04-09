Goal-scoring record: Messi overtakes Ronaldo

Lionel Messi on Saturday opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Nice in Ligue 1. This was the Argentine’s 702nd club goal in Europe and…

Lionel Messi on Saturday opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Nice in Ligue 1.

This was the Argentine’s 702nd club goal in Europe and he is now the leading goalscorer in European club football, going past his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of 701 goals.

The PSG talisman achieved the feat playing 105 fewer matches than Al-Nassr captain, Ronaldo.

Messi’s 26th-minute goal was his 14th in the league and he has 13 assists to go with that. He’s been directly involved in more goals than anyone else so far in the league.

While playing at Barcelona, the 35-year-old scored 672 goals in 778 games.

Having played 68 games, including the Nice game, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has now netted 30 goals for PSG.