Messi, Putellas emerge FIFA Best man, woman player of year

Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi, has emerged as the FIFA Best footballer of the year. Messi who led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup victory defeated…

Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi, has emerged as the FIFA Best footballer of the year.

Messi who led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup victory defeated Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to win the award.

In the same vein, Spain and Barcelona midfielder, Alexia Putellas, emerged as the FIFA Best women player of the year. She was winning the award for the second consecutive time.

She is also the first woman to retain the award and also the current holder of the ballon d’Or. She was also the Champions League top scorer with 11 goals.

Lewandowski to miss Spanish Cup El Clasico

U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles in Egypt to pick World Cup ticket – Bosso

The award ceremony which took place in Paris yesterday had in attendance several dignitaries including former Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick.

In other awards, Aston Villa and 2022 World Cup winner, Emiliano Martinez, emerged as the best men goalkeeper while England and Manchester United Mary Earps emerged the best women’s goalkeeper.

Warta Poznan’s amputee, Marcin Oleksy, won the Puskas award given to the footballer who scores the “most beautiful” goal of the year.

World Cup-winning coach, Lionel Scaloni, emerged as the best male coach while Dutch football manager who coaches England female team, Sarina Wiegman, emerged the best women’s coach.

Argentina fans won the award for the fan award which was received by an elderly fan, Tula Bomba, while Wolfsberger defender, Luka Lochoshvili, won the fair play award for his quick thinking that helped save the life of Austria Wien star Georg Teigl during a clash in the Austrian Bundesliga.