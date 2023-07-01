Glo amplifies support for culture, tradition at Ojude Oba

Telecommunications company, Globacom, has emphasised its resolve to continue supporting and amplifying the cultural values that bind Nigerians together. The National Commercial Coordinator of Globacom,…

Telecommunications company, Globacom, has emphasised its resolve to continue supporting and amplifying the cultural values that bind Nigerians together.

The National Commercial Coordinator of Globacom, Yomi Ogunbamowo, stated this in a goodwill message he read on behalf of the Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., at the 2023 Ojude Oba Festival sponsored by Globacom.

He said Globacom was determined, more than ever, to continue to take the lead in the promotion of Nigeria’s cultures and traditions with a view to showcasing them to the world at large and conserving them for posterity.

Addressing this year’s theme of the festival, “Ojude Oba: A lesson in religious harmony;” the telecommunications giant opined that it underpins the basis of the nation’s existence as a religiously pluralistic entity.

While felicitating the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, for the success of the 2023 edition of the festival, Globacom disclosed that it had made vast investments by constantly upgrading its telecommunications infrastructure to enable Nigerians to continue to communicate seamlessly with loved ones and business associates within and outside the country.

Globacom also gave out prizes to the different age grades and winners of various competitions at the festival.

Egbe Obaneye Okunrin Asiwaju came first in the Regberegbe competition, winning N500,000, while Egbe Bobagunwa Okunrin and Egbe Tobalase Okunrin Isokan which finished in the second and third positions won N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

In the same vein, Egbe Gbobaniyi Olori Obinrin came tops in the female category with a N500,000 prize, while Egbe Obaneye Obinrin Asiwaju and Egbe Bobamayegun Obinrin Asiwaju were runners-up with N300,000 and N200,000 respectively, among others.

