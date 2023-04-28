Give Tinubu breathing space, supporters urge lobbyists

President-elect urges APC govs to work with NWC on NASS leadership The National coordinator of the Disciples of Justice, comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, has called…

The National coordinator of the Disciples of Justice, comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, has called on politicians to stop disturbing the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for political positions.

He said they should allow him to make right decisions with the right choices in a bid to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the current challenges bedevilling the country.

The group comprising supporters of the president-elect noted that while lobbying is an undisputable democratic practice, intense lobbying could force the leaders into embracing favouritism and jettisoning competence which in turn encourages eye service from the appointees.

He urged politicians to prioritise national interest above personal interest by allowing the president-elect and the vice president-elect to compose a team of competent personnel that would deliver on their campaign promises.

He said, “We should remember that this is how they started in 2015 which led the first tenure of President Muhammad Buhari to be embroiled in in-fighting within the APC, leading to loss of concentration on how to solve Nigeria’s problems and how to provide for the needs of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile the president-elect has asked governors who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work in synergy with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in deciding on issues related to the 10th National Assembly leadership.

Tinubu who made the appeal when the governors paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja, said the challenge was working in unison with the party’s leadership and the National Assembly over the election of principal officers.

He said, “It was tough and turbulent. Once we know what we are doing and communicating as elected leaders and loyal party men, we will conquer the challenge.

“I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party.”

Tinubu said as leaders, they were elected to serve the people and humanity with fairness and justice and expressed gratitude to God that he, “the first Muslim minority from the South West got the blessing of Allah to be elected president.”

