Tinubu’s inauguration: Civil servants stranded as military blocks access roads to Federal Secretariat

Some civil servants who have their offices at the Federal Secretariat in the Central Business District of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, are currently stranded. The…

Some civil servants who have their offices at the Federal Secretariat in the Central Business District of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, are currently stranded.

The development follows blockade of major access roads to Phase 1, 2 and 3 of the complex by the troops of Nigerian Army who are presently holding their trooping and presentation of colours parade at the popular Eagle Square.

The parade, it was gathered, is in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu and vice, Kashim Shettima in May 29.

Our correspondent observed that motorists, who were caught unaware of the blockade were mandated to turn back by the stern looking security operatives stationed to man the access roads.

Some angry-looking workers who alighted from the vehicles conveying them to their respective offices were seen trekking a long distance before reaching their destination.

In the same vein, the ministry of labour and employment, which had earlier announced the secretariat as its convergent point for its rally, road show and medical outreach to mark its 2023 World Day for Safety and Health at work was also forced to reschedule.

The spokesman of the ministry, Olajide Oshundun, apologised to workers of the ministry for the inconveniences the blockade had caused.

He said, “We’ve just been informed of this development, we now assembled after the ministry of finance towards Area 11, please.

“The take-off point is immediately after the overhead bridge on Goodluck Jonathan Way from Fed. Min. Of Finance, towards Area 11.

“Very sorry for the inconveniences caused by the Nigerian Army by taking over the Fed. Secretariat without any prior notice.”