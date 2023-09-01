Ginger farmers lose over N10bn to strange disease in Kaduna

A fungal disease affecting ginger production in Southern part of Kaduna State has caused the farmers to lose over N10 billion worth of ginger sales.…

A fungal disease affecting ginger production in Southern part of Kaduna State has caused the farmers to lose over N10 billion worth of ginger sales.

The National Ginger Association of Nigeria (NGAN) President, Squadron Leader NB Daudu (rtd) made the disclosure while addressing journalists in Kaduna yesterday.

He however noted that the association in collaboration with Non Farmer Initiative has empowered 18 farmers with the sum of N50,000 each.

The national president called on both the federal and Kaduna State governments to provide some antidotes to curb the menace of the disease.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of Kachia Local Government, Aaron Bako and Director of Agriculture and Forestry, Queen Victor Saidu explained that ginger is mainly the major source of the people’s livelihood in the LGA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...