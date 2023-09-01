North needs re-engineering to accelerate development – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stressed the need for all stakeholders to go back to the drawing board, re-assess the state of affairs in the…

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stressed the need for all stakeholders to go back to the drawing board, re-assess the state of affairs in the North and come up with robust platforms of re-engineering the society.

The Vice President spoke on Wednesday when he received in audience a Coalition of Northern States Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (CONSCCIMA) led by its President, Mallam Dalhatu Abubakar in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, “it is imperative for the North to embark on the re-strategizing and re-engineering of the region in order to reposition it for accelerated development”

Senator Shettima spoke to the leading industrialists and agents of change from the North.

He commended CONSCCIMA leadership for its commitment to the development of the North through various industrial projects that can effectively lead to development through partnership with the Federal Government.

He observed that any society that seeks to achieve economic development must cultivate peace and stability, restating that “there can never be development without peace and there can never be peace without development.”

The Vice President praised President Bola Tinubu as a visionary and committed democrat for his passion to seek and achieve development through addressing the challenges of insecurity in the North especially in the North-west through the Pulaku initiative.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Malam Abubakar, expressed the readiness of its organisation to seek partnership with the Federal Government towards the revitalization of the economy in the North.

In a separate development, Vice President Shettima has reiterated the value of the traditional institution in the country.

Speaking to a delegation led by the Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, Rtd. Justice Sidi Bage Muhamamad I, Vice President Shettima expressed gratitude to the traditional rulers, the government and people of the state for their love and support to President Tinubu during the last electioneering campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...