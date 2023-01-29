Get us 2 bikes, foodstuff, abductors of Kaduna villagers tell relatives

The abductors of 14 residents of Janjala community in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State have ordered the relatives of the victims to bring two new…

The abductors of 14 residents of Janjala community in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State have ordered the relatives of the victims to bring two new motorcycles, foodstuff, drugs and wine before the victims will be set free.

City & Crime had reported that bandits last week set free three among 11 villagers they abducted in neighbouring Kadara village after collecting foodstuff, drugs and wine after rejecting N5.3m ransom paid with old naira notes.

The bandits refused to release the remaining nine victims, saying they would only be freed when their families raised N30m in new naira notes.

Speaking through telephone with our reporter on Sunday, the secretary to the chief of Janjala, Babangida Usman, explained that the bandits’ leader said since families of the victims were finding it difficult to get the new naira notes of N14m, the families should buy two new motorcycles and foodstuff.

“So, that is the situation the families of the victims are now facing. And how to get money to buy the new motorcycles and the foodstuff is another problem.”

There was no response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command as at the time of filing this report.