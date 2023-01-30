NASENI develops 150 innovative locally made products

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, has said the agency…

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, has said the agency has developed 150 innovative products.

Haruna who said the innovations transcended different sectors and geographies of Nigeria’s national economic landscape added that a lot of ‘Made in Nigeria’ products would soon be in the market based on the inventions.

He disclosed this in an interaction with newsmen in Lagos after receiving the Public Service Icon Award from The Sun Publishing Limited at the weekend.

Haruna said NASENI was undergoing developmental transformation because President Muhammadu Buhari had opted for the full activation of the Act of the agency. He said he accepted the award as a “Catalyst to do more in my pursuits for impacting lives and communities globally. God bless The Sun Newspaper, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He charged The Sun Newspapers to continue in new discoveries of more change makers and unsung heroes who deserve recognition and celebration as an impetus to do more.”