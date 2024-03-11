Gender-based violence now a pandemic – Expert

The alarming increase in cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) has been described as a pandemic that needs urgent attention for a better society. This…

This was disclosed by the Senior Security, and Gender Consultant, Ja’ida Katu, according to her the report that shows one out of three suffers from acts of gender based violence (GBV) is very worrisome.

Speaking during an organised dialogue with the topic, gender-based violence response held in Kano as part of activities lined up to celebrate the 2024 International Women’s Day with the theme ‘ Inspire Inclusion by Investing in Women to Accelerate Progress’ organised by the Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, also known as Partners West African Nigeria (PWAN). Katu stressed that just like any pandemic, it requires a holistic approach to tackle it, GBV should be tackled as well.

According to her, GBV incidence ought to have been given serious attention because it is a pandemic that needs to be arrested to discontinue its spread. She added that it is also regrettable that many innocent people suffer in silence due to socio-economic impediments and some traditional practices that need to be addressed.

She explained that GBV is a pandemic that is gradually killing innocent souls in our communities hence the need for every well-meaning individual to join the fight against the menace.

Similarly, in her address, the program manager of PWAN revealed that based on the increasing cases of GBV in North-West states and Niger State, the group said it is making a move to promote access to justice and community engagement mechanisms and support structures for victims of GBV.

According to her, the dialogue is expected to provide an avenue through which participants will acquire the knowledge on how to enhance engagement and support mechanism structures that are inclusive and gender-sensitive adding that to achieve this the group has been doing a lot to provide better safety and protection.

She explained that managing and addressing GBV is not akin to one actor but to multiple actors stating that it is very vital to bring all the actors to a proper lasting and sustainable measure in addressing the menace.