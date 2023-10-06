Gauff and Sabalenka into China Open quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka said she channelled her frustration into ensuring she reached the China Open quarterfinals, after the world number one progressed despite an error-strewn second…

Aryna Sabalenka said she channelled her frustration into ensuring she reached the China Open quarterfinals, after the world number one progressed despite an error-strewn second set against unseeded Jasmine Paolini in Beijing on Thursday.

Sabalenka eventually beat the Italian 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to set up a tie with fifth-ranked Elena Rybakina in the next round on Friday.

Earlier, US Open champion Coco Gauff shook off an indifferent first-set performance to glide into the quarterfinals with victory over Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova.

The world number three triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to set up a tie with Greece’s Maria Sakkari, who beat homegrown talent Wang Xinyu 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

