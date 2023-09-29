Garcia reaches Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals

World number 10 Caroline Garcia of France moved into the quarterfinals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday. The 29-year-old beat Ukraine’s Anhelina…

The 29-year-old beat Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, ranked 28, 6-4, 6-3.

“The condition is quite extreme here. Very hot and humid,” Garcia said after the match as the temperature hit 33 Celsius (91.4 Fahrenheit).

“So I’m very, very pleased” with the win, she said.

In the next round, “I want to try to play my game, to be aggressive… to do the most wins I can,” she added.

Garcia was beaten last week by Greece’s Maria Sakkari at the Guadalajara Open.

