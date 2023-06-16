Garcia named new Napoli boss

Serie A champions Napoli announced on Thursday they had appointed Frenchman Rudi Garcia as coach. Ex-Roma boss Garcia, 59, takes over from Luciano Spalletti who…

Serie A champions Napoli announced on Thursday they had appointed Frenchman Rudi Garcia as coach.

Ex-Roma boss Garcia, 59, takes over from Luciano Spalletti who left his position after guiding the southern club to their first Scudetto in 33 years.

“Rudi Garcia has been named as Napoli’s new coach!” Napoli said on social media.

“Welcome, Rudi!” they added.

In April, Garcia was sacked by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

