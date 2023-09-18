Gang from Lagos, Oyo, Delta arrested for murder of Senator Yayi’s aide

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three gang members from Lagos, Oyo and Delta states in connection with the robbery and murder of Adeniyi…

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three gang members from Lagos, Oyo and Delta states in connection with the robbery and murder of Adeniyi Sanni, an aide to Senator representing Ogun West Seantorial District, Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

The state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa disclosed this during a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday.

Sanni was killed on August 5 after he was intercepted by some individuals at a checkpoint in Ojodu Berger on his way home.

The suspects are Fred Azeez Okuno, a 43-year-old resident of Lagos; Lucky Idudu Michael, 33, from Delta State; and Adedigba Segun, 26, from Ibadan, Oyo state.

The CP said, “Through painstaking intelligence and investigative activities which brought out the best in the capacity of Lagos Police Command, we have succeeded in arresting the syndicate of the robbery and murder.

“The three suspects directly involved in the robbery and murder were arrested with three firearms including the killer’s weapon were recovered.”

