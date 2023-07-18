Ganduje, Yuguda, MACBAN meet herders over insecurity, welfare

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Monday in Abuja met with some former governors and other stakeholders in order to address…

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Monday in Abuja met with some former governors and other stakeholders in order to address challenges facing pastoralists in Nigeria.

Speaking at the meeting, the former Governor of Kano State, Dr Umar Ganduje, said herders must benefit from enabling environment to be provided by the federal government.

“We are requesting the government provide an enabling environment that is a sustainable livestock production reform. If herdsmen can agree to a modern system of livestock production, there is a need for settlement and settlement requires land and after being resettled, there are other services provided to the communities of herdsmen,” he said.

Ganduje said when he was governor he organized a national conference that came up with a blueprint that would soon be presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking earlier, a former Bauchi State governor, Malam Isa Yuguda, raised concerns about herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles to defend themselves and some who he said were using such weapons for criminal offenses.

He also noted how cattle routes and grazing areas had been taken over as a result of the growing population and blamed the government for inaction.

