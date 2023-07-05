Gaffe: Trump Describes Biden as a ‘Dangerous Idiot’

Former President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has described his successor, President Joe Biden as a “dangerous idiot”. He was reacting to the…

Former President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has described his successor, President Joe Biden as a “dangerous idiot”.

He was reacting to the gaffe Biden made during his independence speech on Tuesday.

The US President had said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “losing the war in Iraq” when he meant to say Ukraine.

Daily Trust reports that the Russo-Ukrainian War is an ongoing international conflict between Russia, alongside Russian-backed separatists, and Ukraine, which began in February 2014.

Asked if Putin had been weakened by the brief uprising led by a Russian mercenary chief whose forces had been fighting against Ukraine, Biden said: “It’s hard to tell really. But he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it’s not just NATO, it’s not just the European Union. It’s Japan, it’s 40 nations.”

Reacting, Trump, a 2024 GOP presidential candidate, took to social media to criticize his rival.

“When Biden said twice that Putin is ‘losing the war in Iraq,’ everyone knew by confirmation that we have a confirmed and very dangerous idiot in the White House,” the former president wrote on Truth social.

Meanwhile, early this year, Trump hit Biden on the cost of gas. Gas prices spiked last year as the war ensued in Ukraine but had since eased.

