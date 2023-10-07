Funnybone, wife welcome first child

Nigerian funnyman, Stanley Chibuna, fondly known as Funnybone is in a celebratory mood as he has welcomed a baby with his wife. The comedian took…

Nigerian funnyman, Stanley Chibuna, fondly known as Funnybone is in a celebratory mood as he has welcomed a baby with his wife. The comedian took to his official Instagram account to make the announcement.

Thanking God for the addition to his family for the successful delivery of his baby boy. The 37-year-old comedian-turned-actor appreciated God for blessing him with Zimchikachim, his newborn son.

While announcing his son’s name the humour merchant via a picture he shared with the newly born wrote, “Proud Dad. Grateful! Thankful! Blessed! Baby Zimchikachim.

“Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them – Psalm 127:3-5”.

