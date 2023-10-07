Chelsea hit four past Burnley to ignite Champions League ambition

Chelsea equalled their biggest win of the season as they came from behind to beat Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor. The home side made an…

Chelsea equalled their biggest win of the season as they came from behind to beat Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor.

The home side made an excellent start, going ahead in the 15th minute through Wilson Odobert, who at the age of 18 years and 313 days became their youngest-ever goalscorer.

Lyle Foster played a big part in the goal after running at the Chelsea defence before passing left to Odobert. The French winger took a touch before shooting through Marc Cucurella’s legs and into the far corner.

Chelsea fought back and drew level just before half-time through an own goal from Ameen Al Dakhil. The Burnley centre-back diverted the ball over his goalkeeper and into his own net after Raheem Sterling’s cross from the left.

Chelsea completed the turnaround early in the second half through Cole Palmer’s first Premier League goal. He converted a penalty after Sterling was fouled by Vitinho.

Sterling then capped off an excellent performance with his third Premier League goal of the season when he found the left corner after being set up by Conor Gallagher.

The Blues then capped off a fantastic display when substitute Nicolas Jackson made it 4-1, showing great composure to spin on the ball before firing it in the bottom corner.

Chelsea go 10th with 11 points, while Burnley remain 18th with four.

