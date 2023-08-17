Bobrisky Dresses as man to Father’s Funeral, dodges Camera

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, dodged the camera during the funeral rites of his late father, Kunle Okuneye. In a viral…

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, dodged the camera during the funeral rites of his late father, Kunle Okuneye.

In a viral video, the crossdresser was seen at Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun State where a funeral service was conducted for his father.

Bobrisky was spotted appearing in black attire and a black scarf as well as dark shade to conceal a portion of his face.

However, he was seemingly distressed covering himself and looking away from the camera at the funeral rites.

In the video clip, Bobrisky from time to time felt uncomfortable whenever the camera was tilted towards him.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have reacted to Bobrisky’s awkward action at the father’s funeral.

“I don’t care about how much he dropped but I am concerned about why she didn’t dress like a female lie he used to online??? Isn’t he proud of how she is making money???” Leaddy Skincare wrote.

Blend Byava reacted, “So this is what Bobrisky looks like behind the filters. I thought he was claiming that he’s a woman now. How come he dressed like a man to his father’s burial? Where’s all the make-up and frontal them? Very shameful!!

While So Sahh wrote, “The fact that he has to be hiding in his father’s burial is shameful”, another person, Tonye Scobarrealty wrote, “Dey hide like bandit. Can’t even be proud of the rubbish you doing.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...