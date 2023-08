FULL LIST: Lawan gets Defence, Oshiomhole handles interior as Akpabio constitutes Standing Committees

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has constituted the standing committees of the upper legislative chamber. A list of the committee and the chairpersons were released after…

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has constituted the standing committees of the upper legislative chamber.

A list of the committee and the chairpersons were released after the Senate confirmed the appointments of President Bola Tinubu’s ministers, suspending those of three others, including former Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Among those who made the lists of committee chair are Aminu Tambuwal, housing; Ahmad Lawan, Defence, Buhari Abdulfatai, Aviation; and Abiru Tokunbo, Banking.

Below is the list:

SENATE COMMITTEE ON AIR FORCE

AKWASHIKI GODIYA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON ANTI CORRUPTION AND FINANCIAL CRIMES

UDENDE EMMANUEL

SENATE COMMITTEE ON AVIATION

BUHARI ABDULFATAI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON CAPTAL MARKET

OSITA IZUNASO

SENATE COMMITTEE ON ESTABLISHMENT AND PUBLIC SERVICES

CYRIL FASUYI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON ECOLOGY AND CLIMATE CHANGE

SERIAKE DICKSON

SENATE COMMITTEE ON HOUSING AND URBAN DEVT.

AMINU TAMBUWAL

SENATE COMMITTEE ON INTERIOR

ADAMS OSHIOMHOLE

SENATE COMMITTEE ON DEFENCE

AHMAD LAWAN

SENATE COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

WADADA AHMED

SENATE COMMITTEE ON SPECIAL DUTIES

KAKA SHEHU LAWAN

SENATE COMMITTEE ON SUSTAINABLE DEVT GOALS

IDIAT OLURANTI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON WORKS

PATRICK NDUBUEZE

SENATE COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATION

SOLOMON ADEOLA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON FERMA

USAINI BABANGIDA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE

MUSA MOHAMMED SANI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON BANKING INSURANCE AND OTHER FINANCIAL INST.

ABIRU ADEYOKUNBO

SENATE COMMITTEE ON ARMY

ABDULAZIZ YARADUA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON CUSTOMS EXCISE AND TARIFF

ISA JIBRIN

SENATE COMMITTEE ON COOPERATION AND INTEGRATION NEPAD

YAU SAHABI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON CULTURE AND TOURISM

ISHAKU ELISHA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON DIASPORA AND NGO

VICTOR UMEH

SENATE COMMITTEE ON DRUGS AND NARCOTICS

DANKWAMBO IBRAHIM

SENATE COMMITTEE ON EDUCATION BASIC AND SECONDARY

LAWAN ADAMU USMAN

SENATE COMMITTEE ON EMPLOYMENT AND PRODUCTIVITY

DIKET PLANG

SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT

AKINTUNDE YUNUS

SENATE COMMITTEE ON ETHICS PUBLIC PETITIONS

IMASUEN NEDA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON FCT

IBRAHIM FOLARIN

SENATE COMMITTEE ON FEDERAL CHARACTER AND GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS

ALLWELL IHEANACHO

SENATE COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SANI BELLO

SENATE COMMITTEE ON GAS

JARIGBE JARIGBE

SENATE COMMITTEE ON HEALTH

BANIGO HARRY IPALIBO

SENATE COMMITTEE ON UPSTREAM PETROLEUM

ETANG WILLIAMS

SENATE COMMITTEE ON WATER RESOURCES

ABUBAKAR YARI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON TRADE AND INVESTMENT

SADIK UMAR

SENATE COMMITTEE ON SOLID MINERALS

OSITA NGU

SENATE COMMITTEE ON TERTIARY EDUCATION AND TETFUND

DANDUTSE MUNTARI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON STATES AND LOCAL GOVT AFFAIRS

PATRICK IFEANYI UBAH

SENATE COMMITTEE ON OIL AND GAS HOST COMMUNITIES

BENSON AGADAGA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON POWER

ABARIBE EYINNAYA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON POLICE AFFAIRS

ABDULHAMID MALAM MADORI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON LOCAL AND FOREIGN DEBTS

MAGATAKARDA WAMMAKO

SENATE COMMITTEE ON ICT CYBER CRIMES

AFOLABI SALISU

SENATE COMMITTEE ON INEC

ALI SHARAFADEEN

SENATE COMMITTEE ON INDUSTRIES

FADAHUNSI ANTHONY

SENATE COMMITTEE ON LAND TRANSPORT

ADAMU ALIERO

SENATE COMMITTEE ON LOCAL CONTENT

OHERE SADIKU

SENATE COMMITTEE ON NATIONAL IDENTITY AND POPULATION COMMISSION

AHMED NINGI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON NATIONAL PLANNING AND ECONOMIC AFFAIRS

YAHAYA ABDUL

SENATE COMMITTEE ON NATIONAL SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE

UMAR SHEHU

SENATE COMMITTEE ON NAVY

DANIEL OLUGBENGA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON NIGER DELTA

BARI MPIGI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC PROCUREMENT

MONDAY OGBERU

SENATE COMMITTEE ON RULES AND BUSINESS

TITUS ZAM

SENATE COMMITTEE ON INFORMATION AND NATIONAL ORIENTATION

EZE EMEKA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY HUMAN RIGHTS AND LEGAL MATTERS

MOHAMMED TAHIR MONGUNO

SENATE COMMITTEE ON YOUTH AND SPORTS

ADARAMODU ADEYEMI

COMMITTEE ON SENATE SERVICES

SUNDAY KARIMI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON WOMEN AFFAIRS

IRETI KINGIBE

SENATE COMMITTEE ON SCIENCE AND TECH.

AMINU IYA ABBAS

SENATE COMMITTEE ON SOCIAL WELFARE AND POVERTY ALLEVIATION

DAVID JIMKUTA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON NTER PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS

GOJE DANJUMA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON PRIVATIZATION

KALU ORJI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON PRIMARY HEALTHCARE DEVT AND DISEASE CONTROL

IBRAHIM LAMIDO

SENATE COMMITTEE ON MEDIA AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS

ADARAMODU ADEYEMI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON LEGISLATIVE COMPLIANCE

MUSA MADOBI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRIC PRODUCTION SERVICES AND RURAL DEVT

MUSTAFA SALIU

SENATE COMMITTEE ON COMMUNICATION

ALIYU BILBIS

SENATE COMMITTEE ON MARINE TRANSPORT

SANI WASIU

SENATE COMMITTEE ON NDDC

ASUKUO EKPENYONG

SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRIC. COLLEGES AND INSTITUTIONS

ADENIYI

SENATE COMMITTEE ON NASENI

ONYEWUCHI EZENWA

SENATE COMMITTEE ON CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT

BARAU JIBRIN

