FULL LIST: 24 countries that have sealed qualification for 2023 AFCON

All 24 countries that will trade tackles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’Ivoire have sealed qualification for the tournament.

Five-time AFCON champions Cameroon on Tuesday spanked Burundi 3-O to complete the star-studded list of qualified teams.

A breakdown of the qualified countries shows that 12 former AFCON champions, including three-time champions Nigeria, will be on parade come January 2024.

Hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, will be leading a strong West African contingent of 11 countries, including holders Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea, and Burkina Faso among others.

Tanzania representing East Africa returns for a second finals after a brave showing in the qualifiers.

The North Africans are represented by seven-time champions Egypt, World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

There will be no debutants in this edition, as the continent’s football powerhouses managed to maintain and seal qualification.

The 2023 AFCON will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, after it was postponed from its original June 2023 date.

The full list of 24 qualified countries are Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire (Hosts) and DR Congo.

Others are Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco and Mozambique,

Others are Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal (Title Holders), South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia. (NAN)B

