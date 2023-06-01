Fulfill your campaign promises on security, Northern elders tell Tinubu

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promises on security and poverty alleviation. The forum noted that…

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promises on security and poverty alleviation.

The forum noted that Tinubu had made a number of key commitments and promises to Nigerians, expressing hope that he would honour them faithfully.

NEF in a congratulatory statement to President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, reminded them of the oaths they took, which must remain their guide in office until their last days.

The statement signed by the Director, Publicity and Advocacy of NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said “The Forum reminded Tinubu of his promise to take insecurity, poverty and high-quality governance as priorities, and commended him for his vision of re-discovering Nigeria’s greatness which will be reflected in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“Issues such as inclusion, ensuring justice and fighting corruption should be prioritized as well. Policies that compound poverty should be avoided, and where difficult decisions need to be taken, they should be accompanied by compassion, sensitivity and adequate public awareness.

“The Forum will work with President Tinubu and governors to actualize their promises to make Nigerians more secure and improve the economy to reduce poverty and desperation.”

